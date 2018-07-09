FOOD FIDELITY

Whole Roasted Cauliflower – Are some of your favorite recipes the most minimalist? This cauliflower fits the bill and is probably the best simple recipe you’ll ever have. The cauliflower is seasoned extremely well both inside and out. Cauliflower and I have been on this long journey together. It started when my wife was…

Read More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Yum

Google

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

WhatsApp

