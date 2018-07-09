FOOD FIDELITY

Roasted Watermelon Steak – for those who want to enjoy Summer’s best fruit beyond a cold slice or fruity drink this is a great alternative. With the appearance of Ahi Tuna, the texture and mouthfeel of a medium rare ribeye, this finished roasted watermelon steak is a great fancy appetizer and main ingredient for a…
“We Gettin Down” Roasted watermelon steak
“Nutshell” Damn Good! naked fried chicken w/ spicy vinaigrette sauce
Naked Fried Chicken – flourless fried chicken that will make you rethink whether you need to add flour. It achieves that familiar super crispiness and elevates that natural chicken flavor. The kicker is it’s super versatile allowing for opportunities to pair with any of your preferred store bought or homemade favorite sauce like your favorite…
“kashmir” 2 step whole roasted cauliflower
Whole Roasted Cauliflower – Are some of your favorite recipes the most minimalist? This cauliflower fits the bill and is probably the best simple recipe you’ll ever have. The cauliflower is seasoned extremely well both inside and out. Cauliflower and I have been on this long journey together. It started when my wife was…
“Contradiction” quick calamari chickpea salad
Calamari Chickpea Salad – the perfect summer salad; refreshingly light with grilled calamari, ripe cherry tomatoes, and sweet watermelon that can be pulled off in a few minutes with minimal work. I’m a little late posting this as I had every intent to have this on the blog several days before the 4th of July….
“Can’t Stand It” Braised Beef Oxtail Tacos in Spicy Chili Sauce
Braised Beef Oxtail Tacos – The beauty of tacos is you can make them with any ingredient including oxtails. These braised beef oxtail tacos are da bomb! Slow cooked in a smoky, complex and mildly spicy sauce made from dried Mexican chilis. Though I’m a native Texan I call Chicago my other home after raising…
“Crispy” 5 ingredient blistered okra and tomatoes
Blistered okra and tomatoes – delicious no slime okra prepared with one of the most simple cooking methods to allow it’s natural flavor to shine augmented with lime and fresh mint. We eat okra in so many different ways in my house. But I understand not everyone is as enamored with them, and for me…
Keto Diet Round-Up
Lately, I’ve been receiving a lot of questions about and requests for Ketogenic (Keto) recipes. I’m not at all surprised, given the fact that Keto diet continues to grow in popularity and currently sits as one of the top diets out there. I personally am not a dieter per se of any sort, but I…